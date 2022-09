Published: - Oct 01, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran defeated Chinese Taipei 10-1 to book a place in the knockout stage of the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup on Friday.

Hossein Tayebi and Saeid Ahmad Abbasi scored three goals each and Salar Aghapour, Mohammadhossein Bazyar, Mehdi Karimi and Alireza Javan were on target as well.

Iran, who had started the competition with a 5-0 in Group C opening match on Wednesday, will face Lebanon on Sunday.

The competition is being held in Kuwait from Sept. 27 to Oct. 8.