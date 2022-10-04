Published: - Oct 04, 2022

Tehran Times - The Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchday 7 was the highest scoring week so far and just Foolad and Mes Kerman match ended in a goalless draw.

The title race becomes more exciting with the defeat of the leaders Persepolis against Tractor, a team with three wins in a row.

Now there are six potential favorites to win the title: Persepolis, Esteghlal, Sepahan, Gol Gohar, Tractor, and Foolad.

Despite Persepolis's loss in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, which was the first defeat of Yahya Golmohammadi's side, the Reds stayed at the top of the IPL table ahead of Esteghlal thanks to the superior goal difference.

Persepolis are determined to take back the title from Esteghlal. However, they were out of form against Tractor and lost all three points of their home game.

Many thought Esteghlal would have difficult times with their new coach Ricardo Sa Pinto, but the Blues look like a solid reigning champion and could challenge every team this season. It appears that Persepolis and Esteghlal will compete for head-on this season.

Esteghlal’s 2-1 win in Sirjan against Gol Gohar brought valuable three points for Sa Pinto's men against a team that are also among the best in the current IPL season.

Foolad, the Hazfi Cup champions and the IPL representatives in the AFC Champions League, suffered their second successive draw. Javad Nekounam, who is mentioned as the future head coach of the Iranian national team, is trying to bring the title to the southern city of Ahwaz. However, his side are still away from intimidating top teams despite having top players.