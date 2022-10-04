Published: - Oct 04, 2022

Tasnim – The date of Tehran derby between Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams has been revealed.

The Iran Football League Organization released the fixture of the Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchweek 12, in which the Iranian popular football teams will meet each other in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on November 4.

Persepolis and Esteghlal teams sit first and second in the 2022-23 season respectively.

Esteghlal and Persepolis have played each other 98 times with Esteghlal narrowly leading the encounters by 26 wins to 25 with 47 draws.