Published: - Oct 05, 2022

Tehran Times - Mehdi Taj, head of Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation (IRIFF), is a candidate to remain the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)’s vice president in central zone.

He will have to compete with Dastanbek Konokbaev from Kyrgyz Republic.

In accordance with Article 32.1 of the AFC Statutes (Edition 2022), the AFC’s Member Associations (MAs) were notified on Aug. 15, 2022 that the election of members for the AFC Executive Committee (term 2023-2027) would be held at the 33rd AFC Congress in Manama, Bahrain, on Feb. 1 and 2, 2023.

The final list of candidates will be published at the latest 30 days prior to the 33rd AFC Congress as stipulated in Article 32.19 of the AFC Statutes (Edition 2022) and Article 9.3 of the AFC Electoral Code (Edition 2022).

Sheik Salman will be unopposed for re-election to lead the AFC. The Bahraini has led the Asian football body since 2013 and under current rules would complete his term limit with a final four-year mandate through 2027.