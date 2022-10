Published: - Oct 07, 2022

Tasnim – Iran national football team forward Sardar Azmoun is a doubt for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker suffered a calf muscle injury while warming up for the match against Porto in Group B of the UEFA Champions League at the Estadio do Dragao.

Azmoun will be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Team Melli will play England on November 21 in its opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.