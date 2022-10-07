Published: - Oct 07, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran defeated Thailand 5-0 to book their place at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Kuwait final on Thursday.

The win took Iran to within one match of lifting the title for a record-extending 13th time with Japan - the only other team to have won the coveted crown - awaiting them in Saturday’s final.

Iran skipper Hossein Tayebi collected goalkeeper Saeid Momeni’s long-range pass at the edge of the box to smash home his 10th goal of the tournament.

Mohammadhossein Derakhshani and Moslem Oladghobad scored two goals each to seal a 5-0 win for the Persians.