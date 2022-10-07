Published: - Oct 07, 2022

AFP - Manchester United avoided further embarrassment after their humiliating defeat to Manchester City by coming from behind to beat Cypriots Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday, while Premier League leaders Arsenal eased past Bodo/Glimt.

Marcus Rashford scored twice along with Anthony Martial after both came off the bench in the second half as United recovered after Iran international Karim Ansarifard gave the hosts a shock lead on 34 minutes.

Nikolas Panagiotou pulled one back for Neil Lennon's Omonia with five minutes to play but United held on for a second win in three Group E outings.

"Job done, but we would have liked to have played better. We didn't defend badly, but we made mistakes," Rashford told BT Sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was an unused substitute for United's 6-3 loss at City last weekend, played the full 90 minutes as he made just his fourth start for the club this season.

Erik ten Hag's side remain second in the group behind Real Sociedad, who made it three straight wins with a 2-0 victory against 10-man Sheriff Tiraspol in Chisinau.

Former City star David Silva broke the deadlock shortly after half-time and Aritz Elustondo doubled the lead following Moussa Kyabou's red card on the hour.

Arsenal saw off Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium courtesy of first-half goals from Eddie Nketiah and Rob Holding, and Fabio Vieira's goal six minutes from time.

The Gunners are top of Group A after back-to-back wins. Their clash with PSV Eindhoven last month was rescheduled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Yorbe Vertessen and Cody Gakpo both struck twice as PSV Eindhoven thumped FC Zurich 5-1 in Switzerland.

Former Paris Saint-Germain youngster Xavi Simons also scored as Ruud van Nistelrooy's team sit two points back of the Gunners.