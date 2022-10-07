Published: - Oct 07, 2022

Football-Talk - Arsenal and Chelsea could compete for the signature of Porto striker Mehdi Taremi in January.

The Iran star has been in superb form for Porto this campaign. He has amassed seven goals and six assists from just 11 appearances in all competitions.

The 30-year-old dreams of winning the league with Porto, but A Bola cite that the Primeira Liga outfit could sell him following the World Cup.

The Portuguese heavyweights sold Luis Diaz to Liverpool last winter and it is reported that they would be open to a similar operation on Taremi.

Taremi’s representative has also opened the door for a transfer. Both Arsenal and Chelsea are determined to bring him to the Premier League with Transfermarkt valuing him at £18m.

Taremi could be a handy option for the London giants

Arsenal have made a stupendous start to their season. They are currently top of the Premier League standings after eight matches with a one-point lead. Gabriel Jesus has been the go-to man for manager Mikel Arteta and the club have a solid deputy in Eddie Nketiah.

Despite this, the Gunners head coach may want another experienced star in January, particularly if the club remain top of the table. Compared to Jesus and Nketiah, Taremi would offer something different with his strong hold-up play and aerial ability in the box.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to lead their attack but the Gabon star is not someone, who is good in the air. If manager Graham Potter wants an Olivier Giroud like signing, he may resort to Taremi, who possesses a genuine goal instinct.

Ultimately, the price could be the defining factor for both teams. Arsenal are not desperate for another marksman in their ranks. Chelsea are in a similar situation as they can also field Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling and Armando Broja as centre-forwards when required.