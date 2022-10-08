Iran to Play Paraguay at 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Opener

Tasnim – Iran national team will play Paraguay in the 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup opening match on November 1.

Team Melli will also face the US and Japan in the following days.

The UAE, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Spain are in Group A.

The competition will take place in Dubai, the UAE from November 1 to 5.

Russia is the most successful team, having won four tournaments. It is also the current champion.

Iran has won the title three times.

