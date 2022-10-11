Published: - Oct 11, 2022

Tasnim – Esteghlal coach Ricardo Sa Pinto was suspended for two matches in the Iran Professional League (IPL) by Disciplinary Committee of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI).

He got involved in controversial moments with the Gol Gohar coaching staff and the match officials in Sirjan last week.

The Committee has also fined the Portuguese coach $12,500.

Sa Pinto will be absent in the matches against Zob Ahan and Aluminum.