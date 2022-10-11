Team Melli to depart Iran for Qatar on Nov. 14
MNA – Iran national football team will travel to Doha, Qatar on Nov. 14.
Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, a member of Iran Football Federation’s Board of Directors, had previously said Team Melli will leave Tehran on Nov. 16.
Iran have been drawn in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup along with England, the U.S. and Wales.
Carlos Queiroz’s side will start the campaign with a match against England on Nov. 21.
Team Melli will likely play a warm-up match ahead of the Qatar’s World Cup.
Iran edged Uruguay 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Senegal in late September in a training camp in Austria.
