Tehran Times - Persepolis and Esteghlal football teams defeated their rivals on Matchday 9 of Iran Professional League (IPL).

On Thursday, the Reds edged Mes 1-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, courtesy of Jurgen Locadia’s first half goal from the penalty spot.

Esteghlal defeated Zob Ahan in Isfahan on Friday thank to Mohammad Ghoreishi’s own goal in the injury time.

Gol Gohar suffered a 1-0 home loss against Nassaji.

Sepahan defeated Sanat Naft 2-0 in Abadan.

Foolad were held to a 1-1 draw against Paykan in Ahvaz.

Aluminum defeated Mes Kerman 2-0 in Arak.

Tractor earned a late 3-2 win over Naft Masjed Soleyman in Tabriz.

And Havadar edged Malavan 1-0 in Tehran.

Persepolis lead top of the table due to a better goal difference to Esteghlal.