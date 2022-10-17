Iran Super Cup’s Date Revealed

Iran Super Cup  

Iran Super Cup

Tasnim – Iran’s Super Cup match between Esteghlal and Nassaji will be held on November 2.

Esteghlal is the Iran league champion while Nassaji is the titleholder of the Hazfi Cup.

The Iranian Super Cup is an Iranian association football trophy awarded to the winner of a match between the Persian Gulf Pro League's season champion and the winner of the Hazfi Cup.

It is similar to numerous other Super Cup tournaments held in other countries.

Persepolis is the most decorated team in the tournament, having won the title four times.

Esteghlal has not yet won the title.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top