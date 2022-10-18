Published: - Oct 18, 2022

Tasnim – The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Executive Committee has confirmed the Qatar Football Association (QFA) as the host association for the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

Football Australia withdrew from the bidding process on September 1, 2022, while the Uzbekistan Football Association and the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran officially withdrew their bids to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027 on December 14, 2020, and October 13, 2022, respectively.

Qatar is the reigning AFC Asian Cup champion and will be hosting the Continent’s most prestigious men’s tournament for the third time after staging the 1988 and 2011 editions.