Syria Probable Opponent of Team Melli ahead of 2022 World Cup
Tasnim – Iran national football team will likely play Syria as part of preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, a member of the Iran Football Federation’s Board of Directors, had previously said Team Melli will play a warm-up match before leaving Tehran for Doha.
Media reports suggest that Iran will play Syria in its last warm-up.
Iran, headed by Carlos Queiroz, edged Uruguay 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Senegal in late September in a training camp in Austria.
Iran has been drawn in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup along with England, the US and Wales.
