Published: - Oct 19, 2022

Tasnim – Kayserispor football team defeated Igdir 2-1 in the 3rd Round of Ziraat Turkish Cup on Tuesday.

Ilhan Parlak scored for the host just three minutes into the match but his goal was canceled out by Bathuhan Kurt two minutes after the break.

Iranian international defender Majid Hosseini scored the winner in the 84th minute.

It was Hosseini’s first goal in the current season.