Published: - Oct 21, 2022

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team edged past Malavan 1-0 in their away match to remain top of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

Jurgen Locadia scored the winner in the 79th minute.

Earlier in the day, Sepahan defeated 10-man Tractor 4-2, Nassaji beat Foolad 2-1 in Ghaemshahr and Mes Kerman defeated Sanat Naft 2-0.

On Friday, Esteghlal will host Aluminum in Tehran, Naft Masjed Soleyman play Mes Rafsanjan, Gol Gohar face Zob Ahan and Paykan meet Havadar.

Persepolis lead the table with 21 points out of 10 matches.

Sepahan are second with 19 points and Esteghlal sit third with 18 points and one game in hand.