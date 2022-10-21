Published: - Oct 21, 2022

Tasnim – Former Iran national football team's head coach Dragan Skocic has reportedly shown his desire to lead Vietnam football team.

After the news that Coach Park Hang-seo would end his contract with the Vietnamese team early next year, many coaches expressed their desire to hold this position, including coach Skocic, Vietnamese media reported.

The Croatian coach has most recently coached Iran national football team. He was replaced by Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz in early September.

Under Skocic's guidance, Iran booked their place for the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the first Asian team.