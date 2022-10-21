Published: - Oct 21, 2022

PLDC - Javad Nekounam, head coach of Foolad FC, has asked the Iranian football federation to shut down the Iranian league as the matches are being held under closed doors due to security concerns.

Speaking on Thursday at a press conference, Nekounam made a proposal to temporarily close the league.

"When we are playing in the absence of spectators, players are not happy and do not celebrate their goals," he said.

"When all stadiums are closed, I think it's better to shut down the league and postpone the games till the end of the 2022 World Cup," he said, adding, "We should dedicate this time to Team Melli and its head coach to prepare the team for the World Cup."

Currently, nobody is enjoying football, he said, hoping for the right decision by the federation.

All league matches are being held in absence of fans since the start of protests in September over the death of Mahsa Amini.

It seems that Iranian authorities are afraid that stadiums could turn into venues for those who protest the government and its policies.