Published: - Oct 22, 2022

PLDC - Iran’s national football team will play Nicaragua in Tehran on November 10.

This was announced by Mehdi Taj, president of the Iranian football federation, while he was speaking with a state TV program on Friday evening.

This will be the last friendly match of Queiroz’s team before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Earlier reports indicated that Iran would play against one of the Persian Gulf nations or Russia in the last friendly encounter.

Nicaragua ranks 142nd in the latest FIFA ranking.

The Iranian team will host the match in Tehran and then depart for Doha.

Iran have been drawn in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup along with England, the U.S. and Wales.

Carlos Queiroz’s side will start the campaign with a match against England on Nov. 21.

Iran edged Uruguay 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Senegal in late September in a training camp in Austria.