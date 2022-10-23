Published: - Oct 23, 2022

Tasnim – Iran football federation announced that Team Melli will play Tunisia in its last warm-up match ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, Iran football federation vice president, said that the match will be held in Doha, Qatar on November 16.

The football federation on Saturday had announced that the National Team will play Nicaragua in Tehran just before departing for Doha.

Team Melli has been drawn in Group B of the 2022 World Cup along with England, the US and Wales.

Iran will start the campaign with a match against England on November 21.