Published: - Oct 28, 2022

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team cemented their place at top of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

Cheick Diabate, who came off the bench in the second half, found the back of the net in the 73rd minute.

Earlier in the day, Tractor were held to a 1-1 draw by Malavan in Tabriz and Sanat Naft and Paykan shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Gol Gohar edged past Foolad 1-0 in Ahvaz.

Friday's Fixture:

Havadar – Esteghlal

Mes Rafsanjan – Sepahan

Aluminum – Nassaji

Zob Ahan – Naft Masjed Soleyman

Persepolis cemented their place at top with 24 points.

Gol Gohar moved up to second place with 21 points.