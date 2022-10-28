Persepolis cement place at top: IPL [VIDEO]
Tehran Times - Persepolis football team cemented their place at top of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.
Cheick Diabate, who came off the bench in the second half, found the back of the net in the 73rd minute.
Earlier in the day, Tractor were held to a 1-1 draw by Malavan in Tabriz and Sanat Naft and Paykan shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.
Gol Gohar edged past Foolad 1-0 in Ahvaz.
Friday's Fixture:
Havadar – Esteghlal
Mes Rafsanjan – Sepahan
Aluminum – Nassaji
Zob Ahan – Naft Masjed Soleyman
Persepolis cemented their place at top with 24 points.
Gol Gohar moved up to second place with 21 points.
