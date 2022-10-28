Published: - Oct 28, 2022

Tasnim – Esteghlal striker Mohammad Mohebi will likely return to Portuguese club Santa Clara.

The 23-year-old player joined Esteghlal on loan from Santa Clara for the 2022-23 Iran Professional League.

Esteghlal has so far failed to transfer the payment to the Portuguese club’s account.

Media reports suggest that Santa Clara could cancel the contract of its Iranian forward.

Mohebi has scored three goals in nine matches for the Blues.