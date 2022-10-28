Published: - Oct 28, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran international winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh suffered a wrist injury Thursday night.

The Feyenoord player was forced to leave the match against Sturm Graz in the hour mark at the Liebenauer Stadium in Styria, Austria, where his team lost 1-0 in Europa League Group F.

The Eredivisie have not announced the amount of their player’s injury so far.

With a less than a month before the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins, Team Melli coach Carlos Queiroz is worried about the player’s healthy situation because Iran striker Sardar Azmoun is also doubtful for the competition.

Jahanbakhsh’s absence would certainly impact Iran’s depth entering the tournament, particularly given his ability to play in multiple attacking roles.

Iran are scheduled to meet England on Nov. 21 in Group B.

The U.S. and Wales are also in the group.