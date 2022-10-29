Published: - Oct 29, 2022

Tasnim – English football club Arsenal will regret not signing Porto forward Mehdi Taremi during the transfer window.

Per CBS Sports, Arsenal was offered the chance to sign Taremi back in January. And the Iranian’s outstanding form may have some questioning why they did not grasp such an opportunity with both hands.

Only four players have scored more goals in the UEFA Champions League group-stage this season than Taremi; Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Mo Salah and Robert Lewandowski.

In all competitions, the Iranian frontman – nominated for the Puskas award last year for his outstanding overkick against Chelsea – has 11 goals and seven assists in 15 games across all competitions, hitc.com reported.

“Mehdi Taremi is a player who doesn’t give any defense any rest. His work-rate is infectious,” Porto legend Domingos Paciencia told SF. “A striker with that persistence, who never gives up, who helps the team a lot.

“The best Porto has Taremi on the pitch. Lately, I haven’t seen a player as complete as he is. His defensive commitment, his personality is also very strong.”