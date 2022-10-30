Published: - Oct 30, 2022

Tehran Times - The intense competition at the top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) continues as the top teams, Persepolis, Esteghlal, and Gol Gohar got all three points on the Day 11 of the IPL.

Persepolis' lead at the top of the table now stands at two points after Sepahan lost two points against Mes Rafsanjan with a goalless draw. The Esfahan based team went down from second on the table to the fourth.

*Beiranvand joins Persepolis’ 100 club

Cheick Diabate bagged his first goal of the season, and Alireza Beiranvand kept an eighth clean sheet in 11 games as Persepolis walked away with a 1-0 victory over Mes Kerman at Tehran's Azadi Stadium.

It was the third successive one-goal triumph for the Reds, and they will stay on the table's summit until late December when the top-flight Iranian resumes after the 2022 World Cup.

*Gol Gohar a title threat

With good financial backing, the Sirjan based team have started their ambition to win the title. Amir Ghalenoei's side beat another big team Foolad 2-1 in Ahwaz. Gol Gohar are now only three points behind leaders Persepolis. The team have shown that they can win against any opponents at the IPL, and it seems they will not be satisfied with anything except getting the AFC Champions League spot. At the same time, they have a glimpse at the league championship.

*Sa Pinto makes his mark but in a nervous mood!

After a slow start to his Esteghlal career, Ricardo Sa Pinto, Portuguese coach, is emerging as a charismatic leader on the Blues’ way to success.

Mohammad Mohebbi's fourth season goal saw Esteghlal walk away with a 1-0 victory over Havadar in Tehran and move up to second.

The defending champions had a tough job against Havadar – unbeaten in three prior to the game – but managed to win all three crucial points.

The victory meant Ricardo Sa Pinto's men would be trailing Persepolis by two points when the two archrivals square off on the league resumption in late December.

The former Sporting CP coach had to be patient for his chance to shine on the Blues bench. The coach continued his controversial behavior on the sideline and was again punished by the referee with a yellow card. His nervous behavior can become a problem for him and Esteghlal in the league unless the Portuguese man keeps his composure in the future games.