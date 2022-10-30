Published: - Oct 30, 2022

Tehran Times - With less than a month to the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins, Iran coach Carlos Queiroz must concentrate on his lethal weapon trio’s function in the competition.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi are the players can get any defender in trouble in the world.

However, using the trio at the same time will be the biggest concern of the Portuguese coach since he didn’t use Taremi and Azmoun together in two friendly matches against Uruguay and Senegal.

Jahanbakhsh is one of Iran's more high-profile players in Doha. He is naturally a right winger and possesses tremendous technical ability - something he once evidenced in the Premier League with a stunning overhead kick against Chelsea, 90min.com reported.

Now playing for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, he has racked up 64 national team appearances and has scored 13 goals.

He has recently suffered a wrist injury in the match against Sturm Graz in Europe League but his injury is not expected to be serious.

One of the players that Iran will be relying on the most is Azmoun, a 27-year-old striker who has played most of his career in Russia.

Azmoun scored an incredible 52 goals in 79 appearances for Zenit Saint Petersburg but has since joined Bayer Leverkusen. He became the all-time highest-scoring Iranian in the Champions League whilst in Russia, though he is battling to be fit for the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he overcomes a foot injury.

Taremi is the other crucial part of Iran's attack, flanking Azmoun alongside Jahanbakhsh rather than playing in the central role he operates in for Porto.

He has been in great form ever since he joined the Portuguese giants in 2020 and he adds to the list of Iranian players to score overhead kicks against Chelsea.

Taremi has 60 national team appearances and almost 30 goals, so England, Wales and the United States cannot afford to underestimate him in Qatar.

Team Melli will start the campaign with a match against England on Nov. 21.