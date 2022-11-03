Published: - Nov 03, 2022

PLDC - Iran’s state TV stopped live broadcast as Esteghlal players refused to show any sign of happiness for a trophy they won on Wednesday night.

Esteghlal defeated Nassaji 1-0 at Kerman’s Shahid Bahonar Stadium to win Iran’s Super Cup. Arsalan Motahari scored the winner in the 52nd minute. This is the first Super Cup title of Esteghlal but players and staff did not celebrate it apparently because of the ongoing protests in the country.

Footage shows captain Seyyed Hossein Hosseini raising the trophy over his head with a blank expression amid the silence of other teammates. This was when IRIB put an end to the live broadcast despite the fact celebrations of cup-winners are usually aired for people across the country.

Iran has been in turmoil since the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian girl who allegedly lost her life in police custody. Protests that erupted afterward have claimed the lives of scores. “We have a special mood today and do not want to celebrate because this is not a day for celebration,” said Ali Fathollahzadeh, the club’s general manager. He also hoped that the trophy would bring good luck to the team on their path to winning the league title.

The Iranian Super Cup is an Iranian association football trophy awarded to the winner of a match between the Persian Gulf Pro League's season champions and the winners of the Hazfi Cup. It is similar to numerous other Super Cup tournaments held in other countries.