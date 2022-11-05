Sardar Azmoun fit for 2022 World Cup: report

Tehran Times - Sardar Azmoun will reportedly be fit for Iran’s opening match with England, slated for Nov. 21 in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Iranian forward, who currently plays at Bayer Leverkusen, could return to his next week, ligainsider.de reported.

Azmoun suffered a calf muscle injury while warming up for the match against Porto in Group B of the UEFA Champions League in early October.

His absence could inflict a huge blow to Team Melli’s confidence in the Qatar’s World Cup.

