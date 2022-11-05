Iran advances to final of 2022 Intl. Beach Soccer Cup [VIDEO]

MNA – The national Iranian beach soccer team powerfully reached the final of 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup after commandingly beating UAE.

Iran thrashed the host country UAE team 5-2 in the semifinals of the 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup.

Iran had previously defeated Paraguay, US, and Japan in Group B of the competition to reach the semi-finals.

Iran will play Brazil and could take revenge for the 6-2 defeat against the Brazilian team in the final of the 2016 cup.

Russia is the most successful team, having won four tournaments.

Iran has won the title three times so far.

