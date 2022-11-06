Taremi Nets against Pacos de Ferreira [VIDEO]

Mehdi Taremi  

Taremi

Tasnim – Iranian international forward Mehdi Taremi continued in great form for his side in the Portuguese top-division match against Pacos de Ferreira.

Taremi scored for Porto once whilst Evanilson scored a brace in the first half to take the lead at half-time by 3-0.

A Juan Delgado own goal put the final score at 4-0.

With the win, the Dragons are in second place, with Paços still at the bottom of the table.

