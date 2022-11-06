Published: - Nov 06, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran defeated Brazil 2-1 on Sunday to win 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup for the fourth time.

Mohammad Ahmadzadeh and Saeid Piramoon were on target for Iran, while Catarino pulled a goal back for Brazil.

The last time they met was in 2016, when Brazil claimed the title. It was the sixth final for each side.

Earlier in the day, Paraguay defeated the UAE 4-1 to win the bronze.

Russia are the most successful team, having won four gold medals, three silvers and one bronze.

Iran have won the title four times. Team Melli also claimed two silver and two bronze medals.