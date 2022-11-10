Published: - Nov 10, 2022

Tehran Times - Veteran coach Markar Aghajanian has been added to Iran football team coaching staff.

The 57-year-old coach was Carlos Queiroz’s assistant in the previous World Cup.

Queiroz had shown interest in bringing Foolad club coach Javad Nekounam to Team Melli but the Iranian club rejected the offer.

Aghajanian will be responsible to analyze the U.S. matches.

Iran are drawn in Group B along with England, the U.S. and Wales.

Team Melli are scheduled to face England on Nov. 21 in their opening match.