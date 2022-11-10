Markar Aghajanian added to Iran coaching staff

Carlos Queiroz   Markar Aghajanian  

Markar Aghajanian

Tehran Times - Veteran coach Markar Aghajanian has been added to Iran football team coaching staff.

The 57-year-old coach was Carlos Queiroz’s assistant in the previous World Cup.

Queiroz had shown interest in bringing Foolad club coach Javad Nekounam to Team Melli but the Iranian club rejected the offer.

Aghajanian will be responsible to analyze the U.S. matches.

Iran are drawn in Group B along with England, the U.S. and Wales.

Team Melli are scheduled to face England on Nov. 21 in their opening match.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top