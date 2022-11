Published: - Nov 10, 2022

MNA – Kits for Iran’s national football team to be worn in the upcoming World Cup was unveiled on Tuesday evening in Tehran.

Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi and the players of Iran’s national football team took part in the event.

The FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

The "Persian Leopards" in Group B of the tournament will face England, the US, and Wales.