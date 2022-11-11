Published: - Nov 11, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran football team midfielder Omid Ebrahimi has been ruled out of the World Cup with a groin injury.

The 35-year-old player suffered an injury just two minutes after coming off the bench in the friendly match against Nicaragua on Thursday.

He needs two months to be fit.

Ebrahimi had represented Iran at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Iran are in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Wales, England, and the U.S.

Carlos Queiroz’s side will start the campaign with a match against England, slated for Nov. 21.