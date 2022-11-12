Published: - Nov 12, 2022

Tasnim – Firouz Karimi stepped down as head coach of Iranian football club Sanat Naft.

The 64-year-old coach had replaced Reza Parkas, who was sacked from his post following poor results in the Iran Professional League (IPL) in late September.

Media reports suggest that ex-Iran coach Dragan Skocic, former Esteghlal trainer Winfried Schafer and Alireza Mansourian are among the candidates to take charge of the team.

Sanat Naft sits 16th in the IPL table with six points out of 11 matches.