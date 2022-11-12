Firouz Karimi Parts Company with Sanat Naft: IPL

Firooz Karimi   Alireza Mansourian   Winfried Schafer   Reza Parkas  

Firouz Karimi

Tasnim – Firouz Karimi stepped down as head coach of Iranian football club Sanat Naft.

The 64-year-old coach had replaced Reza Parkas, who was sacked from his post following poor results in the Iran Professional League (IPL) in late September.

Media reports suggest that ex-Iran coach Dragan Skocic, former Esteghlal trainer Winfried Schafer and Alireza Mansourian are among the candidates to take charge of the team.

Sanat Naft sits 16th in the IPL table with six points out of 11 matches.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top