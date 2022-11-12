Published: - Nov 12, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran’s women’s football team defeated Belarus 1-0 in a friendly match held in Tehran on Saturday.

Melika Motevalli scored the sole goal of the match in the 45th minute.

Team Melli are also scheduled to play the European team on Tuesday at the Ararat Stadium.

These friendlies are part of the National Team’s preparation in their 10-day training camp which has started on Nov. 6.

Under leadership of Azmoun, Iran finished runners-up at the 2022 CAFA Women's Championship in July.