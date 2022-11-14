Published: - Nov 14, 2022

PLDC - Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni says he has refused invitations from Iran state TV programs which are due to be recorded for the 2022 World Cup.

Former Esteghlal coach revealed the development in a post on his Instagram account on Sunday, citing state TV’s policies in recent protests as the main reason behind his decision.

“I have been following what is happening in Iran in the past 2 months and observed brave Iranian people asking for their basic rights,” he wrote, adding that the state TV is not only refusing to spread the voice of people but also “suppressing” their voices.

“Due to such wrongful acts that blocks the people’s voices from being heard, I refuse all the offers coming from platforms not supporting the people of Iran,” he added.

The 46–year-old coach noted that it is “not the right time to talk about football for Iranians” as “more important topics” should be discussed which have “direct impact on the people’s quality of life and happiness.”

Several athletes, including legendary player Ali Karimi, have openly voiced support for protests in Iran which erupted across the country after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in mid-September.

Meanwhile, Iran’s national football team is set to participate in the 2022 World Cup that will start in a week. Calls are also mounting for supporters to express support for protestors during Iran’s games.