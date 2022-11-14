Published: - Nov 14, 2022

Tehran Times - The members of Iran national football team met President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday before traveling to Doha, Qatar.

In the farewell ceremony held at the presidential office, Raisi was awarded No.12 jersey of Team Melli.

Iran sports minister Hamid Sajadi and president of football federation Mehdi Taj also attended the meeting.

The mother of three martyrs, named Rasoul, Davoud and Alireza, also participated in the ceremony.

She wanted the players to play for the country’s pride.

“You are like my own children and my heart beats for you. Promise me you will do your best for our country’s pride,” she said.

Iran will open the campaign with a match against England on Nov. 21 in Group B.

Team Melli will meet Wales and the U.S. on Nov. 25 and 29, respectively.

The Iranian delegation left Tehran for Qatar’s capital city Monday noon.