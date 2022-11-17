Published: - Nov 17, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian soccer player Alireza Jahanbakhsh said on Thursday that the focus of the national team at the World Cup in Qatar will be on the competition.

Iran will start the competition on November 21 against England in Group B.

“We are ready for the competition and I think the friendly match against Tunisia helps us to prepare more,” Jahanbakhsh said.

“We are trying to bring happiness to the Iranian people,” he added.

“Team Melli was due to qualify for the next stage at the 2018 FIFA World Cup but failed to make history. In this edition we want to make it,” he added.

“We just think about football and want to respect our jersey in the competition,” Jahanbakhsh concluded.