Tehran Times - Brazilian referee Raphael Claus will referee the match between Iran and England in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The match will be held in Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium.

The 43-year-old referee has been listed on the FIFA table since the beginning of 2015. He refereed in several international competitions, such as the 2021 Copa América and the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup.

Qatar 2022 marks Iran's sixth FIFA World Cup tournament and their third in succession, the first time they have managed such a run of consecutive appearances.