Published: - Nov 23, 2022

Tasnim – Ehsan Hajsafi and Alireza Jahanbakhsh reached the milestone in Iran national football team.

The pair played against England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and surpassed Mehdi Mahdavikia and Andranik Teymourian with six matches.

Hajsafi and Jahanbakhsh had played six games in 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

They can also play two more games against Wales and the US in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.