Published: - Nov 23, 2022

Tehran Times - Guatemalan Mario Alberto Escobar Toca will officiate the match between Iran and Wales in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He will be assisted by Caleb Wales, Juan Carlos Mora in the match.

The match will take place on Friday at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

Scobar, 36, is a listed international referee for FIFA since 2013.

He is also one of the referees for the Liga Nacional de Fútbol de Guatemala.

On 15 May 2019, Escobar was officially selected as a referee for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup in Costa Rica, Jamaica, and the United States.