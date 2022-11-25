Published: - Nov 25, 2022

Mirror - Iran boss Carlos Queiroz confronted a BBC journalist after his side's press conference to berate her over tough questioning.

Queiroz lost his patience at persistent questioning over the state of politics back in his side’s homeland ahead of their game with Wales on Friday.

BBC journalist Shaimaa Khalil earlier asked Iran striker Mehdi Taremi if he had a message for protestors on the street back home. It follows uproar across Iran since mid-September after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman.

Amini was arrested by the country’s morality police in the capital Tehran for allegedly not adhering to Iran’s dress code for women. But Queiroz took Khalil to task after the press conference had finished to insist that she ask other manager’s like England’s Gareth Southgate tough questions too.

Queiroz, 69, said: “Why don’t you ask to Southgate these kind of questions? I am talking with you. I ask the pleasure to talk with you.

“I am asking one thing to you now the press conference is finished. Do you think it is fair also to ask other questions to other coaches?

“That is the only question I make. Why don’t you ask the other coaches? Why don't you ask Southgate: ‘what do you think about England, the United States and Afghanistan?”

The drama brought an end to Iran’s pre-match press conference ahead of playing Wales in Group B. Queiroz had earlier confirmed goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand is out after he suffered a concussion against England, which his side lost 6-2.

But he feels the match against Wales – at their first World Cup since 1958 - is the ideal opportunity for Iran to bounce back. Queiroz assessed: “Welcome to the big competition for Wales after 64 years.

“It is wonderful to see the Red Wall. But we will try our best to fulfil our dreams and goals. Our starting game was not as we expect.

“We are learning from our mistakes to stand up together and be more powerful and better in the next game. We still have six points to fight for.

“This is for us is a great opportunity. They have a fantastic captain in Gareth Bale and play the game with enthusiasm. Their fans mean there is no better atmosphere for us. We need to bounce back - there are no perfect teams.”