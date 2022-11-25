Published: - Nov 25, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran football team earned a vital 2-0 win over Wales in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Friday.

Substitute Rouzbeh Cheshmi found the back of the net with a long-range shot in the injury time and Ramin Rezaeian made it 2-0 minutes later.

In the 12th minute, Iran keeper Hossein Hosseini saved Kieffer Moore’s strike in the six-yard area.

Four minutes later, Ali Gholizadeh’s goal was ruled out due to offside.

In the second half, Team Melli were completely dominant, making several goalscoring chances.

Sardar Azmoun hit the post in the 50th minute when one-on-one with Wayne Hennessey before his teammate Ali Gholizadeh also smashed the woodwork.

Saeid Ezatolahi also was on the verge of finding back of the net but his strike was denied by Hennessey.

Wales were reduced to 10 men in the 86th minute after Hennessey was sent off for a Kung-Fu kick on Mehdi Taremi.

Shortly after, Iran put Wales under pressure and Cheshmi and Rezaeian scored two goals in injury time.

Iran, who started the campaign with a 6-2 loss against England, are scheduled to play the U.S. in a vital match on Tuesday.