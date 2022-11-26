Published: - Nov 26, 2022

Football-Italia - Lazio are reportedly considering a potential bid for Iran and FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, hoping he can play in place of or alongside Ciro Immobile.

The 30-year-old is impressing at the Qatar World Cup, scoring two goals and providing one assist in two games for his country.

He already made his mark this season at club level for FC Porto, finding the net 13 times and setting up eight assists in just 19 matches.

Taremi was purchased from Rio Ave in the summer of 2020 for €4.73m, but his value on the transfer market has quadrupled to at least €20m.

Lazio had been adamant they did not need to bring in another striker, despite suffering in the absence of injured Immobile.

They could only really consider signing a new player if he could provide versatility, so be both the understudy to Immobile and his potential strike partner.

Taremi is primarily a centre-forward, but can also play on the left wing of a trident.