Published: - Nov 30, 2022

Tehran Times - So many experts had warned Iran football federation that to change the coaching staff just two months before the 2022 World Cup would harm Team Melli but the federation finally sacked Dragan Skocic.

Carlos Queiroz was the federation’s favorite option to replace the Croatian coach and they said the Portuguese coach knows Iran football very well and so he would help the team qualify for the next stage for the first time ever.

Queiroz had led Iran in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups and had performed well, especially in the latter but he has failed to end Iran’s group stage qualification drought after three editions in charge.

The football experts had previously said Queiroz was facing shortage of time and it could be harmful but Iran football president Mehdi Taj didn’t take care about the criticisms and appointed him as Team Melli coach.

In the match against England, Queiroz showed that he is unfamiliar with the lineup and Team Melli suffered their worst ever result in the history of World Cups.

Iran football team earned a win over Wales but were edged by the U.S., while even a draw would see them qualify for the next stage.

In my opinion, Queiroz should not be blamed for what he has done. It’s federation’s fault.

Skocic was the best coach for the National Team since he knew his team very well and, without a doubt, Iran had a chance to make history under leadership of him in Qatar.

Iran have competed six times in the World Cup but have never advanced to the knockout stage.

In comparison to the Asian teams, Team Melli had been drawn in an easy group but missed a golden chance to make history.