Iran midfielder Ebrahimi undergoes foot surgery
Tehran Times - Iran football team midfielder Omid Ebrahimi underwent foot surgery on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old player suffered an injury just two minutes after coming off the bench in the friendly match against Nicaragua in Tehran.
Ebrahimi, who is a member of Qatari club Al-Wakrah, requires two months to recover.
He had represented Iran at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Iran failed to book a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage.
