Iran midfielder Ebrahimi undergoes foot surgery

Tehran Times - Iran football team midfielder Omid Ebrahimi underwent foot surgery on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old player suffered an injury just two minutes after coming off the bench in the friendly match against Nicaragua in Tehran.

Ebrahimi, who is a member of Qatari club Al-Wakrah, requires two months to recover.

He had represented Iran at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Iran failed to book a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage.

