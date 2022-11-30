Published: - Nov 30, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran football team midfielder Omid Ebrahimi underwent foot surgery on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old player suffered an injury just two minutes after coming off the bench in the friendly match against Nicaragua in Tehran.

Ebrahimi, who is a member of Qatari club Al-Wakrah, requires two months to recover.

He had represented Iran at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Iran failed to book a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage.