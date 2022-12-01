Published: - Dec 01, 2022

PLDC - Iran’s National Football Team registered a poor performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with regard to the number of passes.

According to the statistics published by FIFA, Carlos Queiroz’s team only had 982 passes, out of which 735 were completed, during all three matches of the group stage.

This comes as Qatar, which were eliminated with three straight losses in Group A, had 1333 passes out of which 1128 were completed.

Wales and Ecuador, which were also eliminated from the competitions, did better than Iran in this category with 1242 (995 completed) and 1337 (1107 completed) passes respectively.

The Iranian team started the campaign with a disappointing 6-2 loss to England. Team Melli took on Wales in the next step and managed to defeat the European team 2-0 after showing a solid performance to keep hopes alive.

However, Queiroz’s team failed to even obtain the one needed point from the last match against the USA for qualifying for the Round of 16.