Published: - Dec 03, 2022

Tasnim – Greek football team Panathinaikos has reportedly shown interest in signing Iranian international winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

The 29-year-old, who currently plays at Feynoord, is a target for the Greens, 1908.nl reported.

However, it is not yet clear whether the Greek team wants to acquire him on loan or with a regular transfer and it remains to be seen from the negotiations.

Jahanbakhsh is under contract until the summer of 2024 with Feyenoord, with the Dutch team also having an option to further renew his deal for another year.

The Iranian footballer joined the Dutch team in the summer of 2021 from Brighton.

Jahanbakhsh played in two matches with the Iran national team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against England and Wales.

This year, he has played 15 matches for Feyenoord and scored two goals.